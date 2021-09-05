RESOURCES
Red tape is tying up small diamond miners, report shows
Production has more than halved since the Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development Act came into effect
06 September 2021 - 05:08
Though vital to many of SA’s remote and rural economies, the long-suffering small diamond mining sector has continued its terminal decline due to rising costs and inappropriate or ill-fitting legislation.
According to a new report published by the Africa Earth Observatory Network (Aeon), the artisanal, small and junior diamond mining industry has been shrinking since 2004, when the Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development Act was introduced...
