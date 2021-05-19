Companies / Mining Covid-19 in India limited rough diamond sales, says De Beers India, where the majority of diamonds are polished, is grappling with a the world’s most severe surge in infections BL PREMIUM

World number one diamond producer by value, De Beers, says sales in its fourth cycle fell 15.5% as India, where the majority of stones are polished, grapples with a rampant Covid-19.

De Beers, which is 85% owned by global resources company Anglo American, said provisional sales for its fourth cycle had come in at $380m (R5.2bn), down from $450m in the third cycle...