De Beers warns of more diamond market ructions
The world’s largest source of diamonds by value sees sales drop by a fifth and flags more disruptions in India and Europe
07 April 2021 - 11:10
World number one diamond producer by value, De Beers, reported a one fifth fall in the third sale of the year and warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is still creating difficulties for its markets.
De Beers, which is 85% owned by global resources company Anglo American, reported income of $440m (R6.38bn) for its third sales event of 2021, down from $550m in the second sale...
