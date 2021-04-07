Companies / Mining De Beers warns of more diamond market ructions The world’s largest source of diamonds by value sees sales drop by a fifth and flags more disruptions in India and Europe BL PREMIUM

World number one diamond producer by value, De Beers, reported a one fifth fall in the third sale of the year and warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is still creating difficulties for its markets.

De Beers, which is 85% owned by global resources company Anglo American, reported income of $440m (R6.38bn) for its third sales event of 2021, down from $550m in the second sale...