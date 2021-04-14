Companies / Mining Sibanye sees value in potential gold mining targets Softer gold prices and falling valuations for gold companies bring buying opportunities for world number one PGM supplier BL PREMIUM

Sibanye-Stillwater is starting to see value in gold companies as the gold price retreats, after a few years of struggling to find a worthwhile acquisition target, CEO Neal Froneman said.

Froneman, who heads the biggest source of mine-to-market platinum group metals (PGMs) from SA, US and Zimbabwe, has made clear that the company is looking for more gold assets to add to its purely SA-based gold business that accounts for a fifth of earnings to balance the portfolio...