AngloGold and Gold Fields merger the best option, report suggests SA's biggest gold miners are ripe for the picking but the best outcome would be if they merge before offshore companies swoop, analyst says

SA gold mining sector may see a large merger in the next year given the inexpensive valuations, according to a report by Nedbank.

In his Gold Sector Industry Insight note considering the merger and acquisition possibilities involving SA’s large gold miners and their international peers, Nedbank mining analyst Arnold van Graan argued that the best outcome would be the joining of AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields, which have large international portfolios...