Opinion / Columnists ALLAN SECCOMBE: Gwede Mantashe’s rosy picture ignores miners’ underlying scepticism Mantashe clearly has not heard what Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman has to say about the R6.3bn investment in completing two partially built mines in PGM and gold BL PREMIUM

It’s not hard to imagine a collective groan going up at the department of mineral resources and energy as there’s yet another opinion piece in Business Day poking them in the eye.

This is a case of telling the emperor he really isn’t wearing any clothes, no matter how much he might believe he is and tell others earnestly that he is finely adorned...