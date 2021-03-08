Sibanye’s Neal Froneman calls for mega merger to create SA global gold champion
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO wants to consolidate with Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti in national interest
08 March 2021 - 05:10
SA’s top gold miners should consolidate and create a world champion gold business or risk being bought by foreign entities, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman says.
"I think there are three high quality SA companies that should be put together," Froneman told Business Day, referring to his company, Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti...
