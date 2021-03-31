Companies / Mining AngloGold says bigger is not always better as it snubs Sibanye overtures Interim CEO Christine Ramon says the company does not need to do deals ‘every two years’ for growth options BL PREMIUM

AngloGold Ashanti is apparently not interested in the overtures from Sibanye-Stillwater for a consolidation play to create the world’s largest gold miner along with Gold Fields.

During a virtual Investing in African Mining Indaba event on Wednesday, AngloGold’s interim CEO Christine Ramon was put on the spot by moderator and Nedbank mining analyst Arnold van Graan, who has argued in a recent note that a combination of AngloGold and Gold Fields was a sensible option instead of the three-way tie-up...