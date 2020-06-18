Companies / Mining Amplats to return to 90% of production by end-2020 The world number two PGMs supplier slowly ramps up mines after SA’s hard lockdown in March BL PREMIUM

The world number two platinum group metals (PGM) supplier Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) will have its mines back to about 90% of production before the end of the year as it returns to operations after SA’s coronavirus lockdown.

The government ordered a hard shutdown of the economy on March 27, bringing mines, industries and businesses to a halt as it tried to stem the spread of the virus. It has since eased lockdown conditions and mines havestarted to return to full operations since May.