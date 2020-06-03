Companies / Mining Anglo American Platinum’s key plant breaks again A converter plant supplying material to refineries has shut down after springing a leak weeks after returning to service BL PREMIUM

The processing plant Anglo American Platinum brought back into production in May is broken once again, disrupting the flow of metal into the refineries of the world’s second-largest platinum group metal (PMG) supplier.

Amplats, 80% owned by Anglo American, completed the R150m repair of one of its two broken Anglo Converter Plants (ACPs) ahead of time, bringing it into production on May 12, about two weeks earlier than expected.