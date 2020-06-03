Anglo American Platinum’s key plant breaks again
A converter plant supplying material to refineries has shut down after springing a leak weeks after returning to service
03 June 2020 - 17:08
The processing plant Anglo American Platinum brought back into production in May is broken once again, disrupting the flow of metal into the refineries of the world’s second-largest platinum group metal (PMG) supplier.
Amplats, 80% owned by Anglo American, completed the R150m repair of one of its two broken Anglo Converter Plants (ACPs) ahead of time, bringing it into production on May 12, about two weeks earlier than expected.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now