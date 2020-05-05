Amplats to restart refined metal output earlier than expected

Anglo American Platinum, one of the world's biggest producers of platinum group metals (PGMs), will restart refined metal output ahead of schedule after fixing a broken plant earlier than targeted.

Amplats, which is 80% owned by diversified resources miner Anglo American, declared force majeure on supply contracts in March after its two Anglo Converter Plants (ACP) broke in quick succession. Amplats used one of the converters, with the other on standby in case there was a problem with the first.

The converter plants treat the matte material coming from the smelters, and extract iron and prepare it for the refining process where first base metals are stripped out and then gradually each of the six PGMs.

Amplats had set a return date of May 25 for one of the converters to be repaired and for refining to resume. However, the converter will be fully operational by May 12, with the repairs costing R150m, which was within the budget the company set, said new CEO Natascha Viljoen, who replaced Chris Griffith.

“The ACP and full downstream processing operations are completing a safe ramp-up and expect to be fully operational from May 12. Force majeure to suppliers of concentrate will be lifted on that date,” Viljoen said.

Metal supply force majeure remains

For customers buying metals, the force majeure terms remain in place for the immediate future. Amplats forecast that its total refined output for the year would fall by a fifth, or 900,000oz.