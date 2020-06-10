Amplats to fix failed converter plant by next week

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) will complete repairs to one of its two broken converter plants next week and begin a cautious return to production to avoid any further failures.

Amplats, the world’s second-largest platinum group metals (PGMs) supplier after Sibanye-Stillwater, declared force majeure on client contracts and concentrate supplies from third parties in March after both its converter plants failed in quick succession.

Force majeure is a clause in contracts that allows a penalty-free relaxation of obligations when an event occurs beyond the control of either party.

The converter plants are situated between the smelters and refinery plants. They strip iron out of the matte coming from the furnaces and prepare the material for the complex refining processes in which base metals and PGMs are extracted.

One of the broken converter plants was returned to service in May after a R150m repair, but a water leak was detected in the high-temperature plant and shut down again early in June, stopping the flow of metals to the refinery.

Amplats said on Wednesday the repair to fix the water leak would be completed in the week starting June 15.

“The repair work is expected to be completed next week, and recommissioning will then start once a detailed risk-based assurance process has confirmed it is safe to do so,” Amplats said in a statement.

It warned that increased monitoring would “likely result in intermittent stoppages”.

“The detailed technical investigation into the cause of the water leak shows localised damage to a single cooler tube that is now being replaced and confirms that this leak is unconnected to the repair work recently completed,” Amplats said.

Amplats is headed by Natascha Viljoen, who is a processing expert. She headed the processing division at Lonmin, then the world’s third-largest platinum miner, for six years and then joined Anglo American, the 80% owner of Amplats, where she was in charge of its global minerals processing division for five years.

Returning the two converter plants to operational stability is her most pressing task since taking over as Amplats CEO from Chris Griffith in mid-April.

Repairs to the second converter are expected to be finalised by the end of 2020 rather than early 2021, Amplats said, adding that that was because of “the successful accelerated procurement of key long-lead time items”.

Amplats does not operate both plants at the same time. It keeps one on standby for when the other is undergoing maintenance or needs repairs.

Amplats had lifted its force majeure notices to clients and suppliers of concentrate after bringing the converter back into production in May and it has not re-implemented the clause in those contracts.

Amplats retained its full-year production guidance of between 3.1-million and 3.6-million ounces of PGMs for 2020, which is a reduction of 900,000oz that it flagged in March.

