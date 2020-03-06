Amplats declares force majeure, warns of 900,000oz drop in output

Anglo American Platinum, the world’s second-biggest source of platinum group metals (PGMs), declared force majeure on supplies of metals to customers and lowered its full-year refined output forecast by 900,000oz.

A company declares force majeure, a clause in all supply contracts with customers, to allow it to interrupt that supply if an extraordinary event happens. It carries with it reputational damage and it is not something companies declare easily.

After an explosion on February 10 at its Anglo Converter Plant (ACP), which treats smelted matte in preparation of putting it through a host of refining processes, Amplats started its second converter plant.

However, this second plant continued to have inexplicable water ingress, a dangerous situation when working with metals at very high temperatures.

“This poses a high risk of explosion and the company has determined that it has no other option but to temporarily shut down the phase B unit, to ensure the safety of all employees, and avoid a catastrophic event,” Amplats said.

“It is anticipated that the repair works to fix the phase B unit will take approximately 80 days.”

The first plant is expected to return to service by the second quarter of 2021.

“As a result of the temporary closure of the entire ACP, Anglo American Platinum has had to declare force majeure to customers, suppliers of third-party purchase of concentrate and suppliers of tolling material, as we are unable to complete the processing of material during the converter repair,” it said.

“Production from own mines will continue, and the concentrate from the mines will continue to be smelted at one of the four smelter complexes. However, production from own mines, as well as third-party material will not be able to be converted to refined production while the ACP is undergoing repairs.”

In a market struggling with shortages of palladium and rhodium to make anti-pollution devices for petrol engines the news from Amplats of the failure of the plant in front of its refineries could not have come at a worse time.

Amplats lowered its refined metal forecast for the six metals in the suite of PGMs it produces by 900,000oz to a range of 3.3-million to 3.8-million ounces.

It would take three years to catch up the refining of all the metal stockpiled ahead of the refineries, CEO Chris Griffith said.

First-half output of the six metals — platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium and gold — was forecast to be in a range of 850,000oz to 1.05-million ounces.

Amplats lowered its full-year refined palladium target by 300,000oz to a range of 1.1-million and 1.2-million ounces. Amplats makes up about a quarter of SA’s annual palladium output, which is the second-largest behind Russia.

Platinum output was lowered by 500,000oz to a range of 1.5-million and 1.7-million ounces.

Rhodium output for the year would be between 250,000oz and 350,000oz, Amplats said, without providing a previous target.

Amplats CEO Chris Griffith, who is credited with turning the company around, restructuring and selling deep-level, labour-intensive mines, resigned unexpectedly in February.

His replacement is Natascha Viljoen, who headed Anglo American’s processing division for six years, and before that worked at then-world number three platinum miner Lonmin at its processing division, where she won acclaim for stopping the difficulties that company had with its smelters.

In afternoon trade on Friday, Amplats’s share price was down 8.42% to R1,012.90.

