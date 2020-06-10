Company Comment
Accelerated sale process might be key to keeping Edcon alive
Edcon went into business rescue in April to cope with the Covid-19 lockdown
10 June 2020 - 17:56
Business rescue practitioners at Edcon pitched an “accelerated sale process”, a rarely used corporate finance tool allowing a distressed company to sell itself or assets in a matter of weeks, as probably the best route to keeping the retailer afloat.
The team, led by Lance Schapiro and Piers Marsden of turnaround specialist firm Mutuson & Associates, had little choice.
