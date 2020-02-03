Companies / Mining Mining Indaba coincides with more Eskom blackouts Electricity lies at the heart of mining and mineral processing BL PREMIUM

SA’s electricity supply is once again being cut as up to 7,000 delegates from around the world gather in Cape Town to discuss mining at Africa’s largest resources conference.

The Mining Indaba, now 26 years old, is a good barometer of sentiment around SA’s mining industry and further afield, with much of the deal-making and intrigue happening away from the conference centre.