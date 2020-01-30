No buyer yet for new round of renewables
Green power is provided for in SA’s energy policy but who exactly will purchase it is yet to be determined
30 January 2020 - 18:01
The government cannot open the bidding for a new round of renewable power procurement until it figures out who will actually buy the power.
SA’s renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPP) procurement programme has, to date, attracted more than R209bn in private investment, and the green power industry is anxiously awaiting the opening of a new round of procurement, which mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has insisted will go ahead.
