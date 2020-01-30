Artisanal miners in SA could unlock jobs and taxes
Formalising illegal mining by developing policies and regulations to create a new sector could unlock benefits for thousands
30 January 2020 - 19:29
Pressure is mounting on the government to bring illegal miners into the mainstream economy, plugging an illegal outflow of mineral wealth worth R7bn a year and tackling the country’s growing levels of unemployment.
A survey of 1,179 informal miners operating in Kimberley’s diamond fields and the gold deposits at Carletonville and Vlakfontein was commissioned by Open Society Foundation for SA and carried out with the University of Witwatersrand and ActionAid SA.
