Advanced shaft-sinking technology thrusts mining into new era
03 November 2019 - 17:52
A deep roar, like that coming from a jet airliner’s engines on take-off, and the rattle of broken rock sucked into a large steel drum mark the test site of what could be a quick and safe way to sink a mine shaft.
Mining companies around the world are searching for fresh ways to extract minerals, ranging from changes in water use, hauling rock and finding safer, cheaper, and more environmentally friendly ways of mining.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.