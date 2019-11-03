Companies / Mining Advanced shaft-sinking technology thrusts mining into new era BL PREMIUM

A deep roar, like that coming from a jet airliner’s engines on take-off, and the rattle of broken rock sucked into a large steel drum mark the test site of what could be a quick and safe way to sink a mine shaft.

Mining companies around the world are searching for fresh ways to extract minerals, ranging from changes in water use, hauling rock and finding safer, cheaper, and more environmentally friendly ways of mining.