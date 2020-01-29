Companies / Mining

Norilsk to ease palladium supply squeeze after Eskom power cuts SA output

Russian miner delivers more tonnage to provide short-term relief and to cool prices

29 January 2020 - 20:15 Polina Devitt and Peter Hobson
Ingots of 99.98% and 99.97% pure palladium are seen at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, in this November 22 2018 file photo. Picture: REUTERS / ILYA NAYMUSHIN
Moscow — Russia’s Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) said on Wednesday its Global Palladium Fund will deliver 3-tonnes of palladium ingots to the market from its stock to provide short-term relief to tight supplies.

Nornickel is the world’s largest producer of palladium. Spot prices for the metal, used by carmakers to reduce harmful vehicle emissions, briefly zoomed above $2,500 this month for the first time as power outages in major producer SA disrupted output, contributing to a supply squeeze.

About 340-tonnes of palladium are consumed annually, and the market has been undersupplied for most of the past decade as carmakers increase purchases to meet more stringent environmental standards.

Nornickel observed significant tightness in the London and Zurich palladium ingot market in January, Anton Berlin, head of Nornickel’s marketing department, said.

“Nornickel believes that the market has overreacted, as the underlying industrial demand is not evolving as quickly as the price move seems to indicate,” he said.

“A lack of ingots leads to higher lease rates, large backwardations and market turbulence. Nornickel is concerned about higher borrowing and hedging costs. This may be harmful for the palladium market,” Berlin added.

Traditionally Nornickel’s fund buys the metal from other holders’ existing stockpiles and sells it on to industrial consumers.

Berlin said Nornickel will increase the share of ingots in its output compared with palladium in sponge form this year, but the company’s 2020 palladium production guidance of about 85-tonnes remains unchanged.

Nornickel continues to follow its sales strategy and makes 100% of metal produced available to the market with a focus on industrial consumers and believes the market is fundamentally healthy, with industrial demand of its customers satisfied, Berlin said.

Reuters

