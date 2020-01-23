Companies / Mining

Amplats’ R742m loss to Eskom blackouts ‘no sweat’ for industry

23 January 2020 - 10:14 Allan Seccombe
UPDATED 23 January 2020 - 23:40
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) lost 38,000oz of platinum group metals (PGMs) to Eskom-related blackouts during 2019, costing the company more than R742m in lost production that cannot be recovered.

Amplats, the world’s second-largest platinum miner that is 80%-owned by Anglo American, said it had lost production of 18,000oz of PGMs in the first half of the year to blackouts that forced the closure of mines. Amplats lost a further 16,800oz in the second half of the year. Its joint ventures lost 3,200oz.

At an average rand basket price, which is a measure of all the PGMs Amplats produces, of R19,534/oz for the year, the value of the unrecoverable lost production is R742.3m.

Some analysts point out that against production of 4.4-million ounces of PGMs that carried a value of R86.75bn, the losses were relatively small. Against the overall revenue line and group metal output, the loss of mined metal "pales into insignificance", said Noah Capital Markets analyst Rene Hochreiter.

"If power outages are kept to three or four hours, the mines can keep going without a hitch. Smelters can keep liquid for a week on low power. Ventilation and cooling is the main thing and most mines have back generators for this," he said.

‘Bad excuse’

"Maybe a shift has to wait a couple of hours to get out but to me Eskom is not an issue unless the outages go on for a 24- or 48-hour period. This has not happened and is unlikely to happen," he said. "I think therefore that Eskom is used as an excuse for bad production."

For a global market of more than 15-million ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium supply, according to data from Johnson Matthey, the loss of mined production from Amplats is barely noticeable.

For the mining industry, the high cost of electricity, which has increased more than six-fold since 2006, and the erratic nature of supply, continues to be a concern for the market.

"Eskom continues to present downside risk in 2020," JP Morgan Cazenove said in a note.

"Although refining activities were strong in 2019, Eskom power cuts interrupted operational activities and has led to a build-up in 89,000 PGM ounces to be processed in financial year 2020," it said.

The news of the production losses overshadowed the strong safety performance at Amplats’s operations, which recorded a fatality-free year during 2019, a remarkable achievement in the SA mining environment.

Amplats has sold deep-level, labour-intensive mines to JSE-listed Sibanye-Stillwater and privately held Siyanda Resources. It now focuses on open-pit or shallow mines that are highly mechanised, operated at a low cost and safe.

Eskom has struggled to keep electricity supply steady. Its erratic power provision and six-fold price increase since 2006 have been among the major factors in SA’s slowing economy and rising unemployment. SA’s chrome industry is in the throes of restructuring because of low commodity prices and Eskom.

On the refining side of the business, where the base metals and each of the six metals making up the PGMs are extracted, the blackouts delayed the processing of 216,000oz of PGMs. However, Amplats can refine these metals as they are already mined and have been concentrated.

During 2019, Amplats refined 127,000oz of the 216,000oz of PGMs, and said it would refine the remaining 89,000oz during the course of 2020.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za

Mines close for a second day due to load-shedding

Companies are concerned about safety due to uncertainty about power supply
Companies
1 month ago

EXCLUSIVE: Amplats loses yet more platinum to blackouts

In addition to the 14,000oz of the metal that the miner lost in February due to power shortages, it has fallen further behind
Companies
9 months ago

EXCLUSIVE: Sibanye-Stillwater pulls out of World Platinum Investment Council

Sibanye cites ‘non-aligned’ strategy to promote the metal and favours alternative areas of funding to underpin demand for all PGMs
Companies
2 months ago

Wage deal with Amcu averts a strike in SA’s platinum sector

The settlement, which was signed on Friday, has been upheld by all parties as fair
National
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Amplats to report interim profit trebled due to higher metal prices

Companies / Mining

Mining problems could be resolved by lunch, Amplats CEO Chris Griffith says

Companies / Mining

Former CEO Ben Magara: Lonmin’s crisis was a lost opportunity

Companies / Mining

Anglo Platinum opens smelter at its Zimbabwe mine

Companies / Mining

EXCLUSIVE: Amplats loses yet more platinum to blackouts

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.