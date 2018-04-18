Unshackled junior miners the 'best way to revive SA's moribund industry'

If the fall in numbers of self-funded junior alluvial diamond miners was used as a barometer for the sector, then the extent of the problem was self-evident.

In 2017, there were 150 small alluvial diamond miners that employed 3,000 people, down from 2,000 mining companies employing 25,000 people in 2004, data from the South African Diamond Producers Organisation and the Global Diamond Network show.

The dearth of exploration could be evidenced by the fact there had been no major mineral discovery since Venetia, SA’s major diamond mine, in the 1980s, Bristow said.

Bernard Swanepoel, chairman of the Small Business Initiative, has also asked for junior companies to be excluded from provisions in the charter, sending a document outlining the reasons to the participants in negotiations around the formulation of a new charter.

"The cost of compliance, red tape, lack of finance, the time it takes to get a mining permit and lack of infrastructure makes it difficult for junior miners to enter and stay in business," the document says.

"The charter should not be an extra barrier to entry in this regard but should be a catalyst for junior miners to grow the industry. Junior miners should … be exempt from requirements of the charter in order for the junior sector to grow."

Bristow said that there were smaller deposits of industrial minerals, clay, base metals, coal and chrome that would suit small companies. The industry had to move away from its fixation with gold and platinum, which have formed the backbone of SA’s mining sector and now have high barriers to entry.

Bristow suggested one model to unlock SA’s mineral potential was to copy a proposal made by Chile’s mines minister, Baldo Prokurica, who wanted to reinvigorate that country’s mining sector.

Prokurica’s idea was to formalise an informal plan to encourage major miners to let junior exploration companies onto their tenements.

