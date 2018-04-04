High Court finds for Chamber of Mines regarding Mining Charter

The High Court has found for the Chamber of Mines in its application for a declaratory order around the interpretation of the "once empowered, always empowered" aspect of the Mining Charter after a long-running dispute with the Department of Mineral Resources on the matter.

The chamber had argued that, according to its interpretation of the charter — which outlines requirements for the racial transformation of the South African mining sector — once a company had put an empowerment structure in place there were continuing benefits flowing from such a transaction and companies were not obliged to perpetually top up black economic empowerment (BEE) levels when those partners left.

The department, however, argued that mining companies always had to have at least 26% black ownership, replacing expired deals with fresh transactions, something the Chamber argued would be expensive and to the detriment of other shareholders.

"The Chamber of Mines welcomes the declaratory order issued by a majority judgment of the High Court of SA … in relation to the recognition of the continuing consequences of previous BEE ownership transactions," the Chamber said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

The ruling comes at a time when the department, under new Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, and the Chamber have started talks around a new charter to replace its second iteration. The second version of the charter is in force now, after a third iteration, introduced in June 2017 by Mosebenzi Zwane during his tenure as mineral resources minister, was suspended and challenged in a now-postponed court action.

"The Chamber notes and accepts the High Court judgment. The Chamber is engaged in meaningful processes with other stakeholders, including the Department of Mineral Resources, to shape and develop a new Mining Charter that all stakeholders can support and defend," said Chamber president Mxolisi Mgojo.

The Chamber wanted clarity on the "once empowered, always empowered" aspect of the charter for "regulatory certainty purposes, even where the BEE partner has sold or transferred part or all of its equity", he said. "This new charter needs to help the mining sector achieve stability, competitiveness, transformation and growth, and to ultimately enable the sector to realise its true economic and transformational potential."