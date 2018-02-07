Stronger rand keeps a lid on platinum

While the price in dollars has started to recover, the strengthening of the rand because of a weakening dollar and improving sentiment towards SA amid political change in the ANC as well as commitments to weed out corruption has delivered an unwelcome knock to local platinum miners.

"We’ve seen a muted price environment and a very strong rand recently so we’ll see price and profit pressure on some assets and that will mean that in this environment, there’s unlikely to be any expansion of our production," said Chris Griffith, CE of Anglo American Platinum, the world’s largest source of the metal.

Platinum supply from recycling is almost as much as from Anglo American Platinum.

Supply from mines in SA has fallen because of a lack of investment in new projects and the closure of old and unprofitable production by a number of companies. South African platinum production has fallen to about 4-million ounces a year from a 2006 peak of 5.3-million ounces. The decline is unlikely to be reversed soon and will at best keep steady.

"The CEOs here deserve credit … they’ve worked hard to cut production and reshape their businesses. There are some green shoots but the discipline we’ve seen from them and bringing more robust businesses to the fore is what gives me hope, not supply-and-demand graphs," said Hanre Rossouw, a fund manager with Investec, one of the biggest investors in platinum.

Nico Muller, the CE of Impala Platinum, said it took up to R15bn and 10 years to sink a 1km deep mine and there were very few of those projects under way. Griffith said what new production was coming on line in the next few years would keep South African platinum output flat rather than increase it.

The incentive price to trigger new projects would not be seen for another two years at least, Muller said. “It is quite clear to us there is going to be a significant correction in supply and demand which will be incredibly healthy for investment in platinum.”