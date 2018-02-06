Gold barely rises as equities sell-off is seen as a blip

London — Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday but did not see a larger safe-haven boost from tumbling equity markets because the global economy is largely robust and shares were thought likely to rebound.

World stock markets nose-dived for a fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, with $4-trillion wiped off since indices hit record highs eight days ago.

Gold is seen as a safe-haven investment due to its ability to retain value even at times of financial or political uncertainty. It is also used as a hedge against inflation. But spot gold was up only 0.3% at $1,343 an ounce at 10.45am GMT, barely extending Monday’s 0.5% gain. US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.7% to $1,345.90 an ounce on Tuesday.

"Given the overall positive economic environment, we don’t think this will be the end of this bull market in equities and that is why we are not too positive on gold right now," said Carsten Menke, commodities analyst at Julius Baer in Zurich. The selling in equities largely stemmed from technical factors after players targeting volatility in portfolios were caught out on Friday when stronger-than-expected US payrolls data was released and volatility spiked, he said.

The dollar is expected to rebound in the first half of the year and pressure gold, which could sink as low at $1,225, after which bullion should stabilise and rebound, Menke said.

David Govett, head of precious metals at broker Marex Spectron, agreed that share markets would probably bounce back. "I think this is a healthy, albeit rather vicious correction and we may see more over the next week, but on the whole I really wouldn’t panic," he said in a note. "As such, I don’t think gold will go a lot higher."

Last week, the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but said inflation was likely to rise this year and hinted at "further gradual" rate increases. Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the greenback.

Spot silver rose 0.9% to $16.89 an ounce. It fell 3.7% on Friday in its biggest one-day decline since December 2016. Platinum gained 0.6% to $995.50 an ounce, while palladium was down 1% to $1,020.22 an ounce after touching $1,006.10, its lowest since December 14, 2017.

"The platinum group metals (PGMs) are certainly going to benefit from the better economic backdrop we’re now seeing in 2018. In fact, I think the rest of the complex will certainly outperform gold in the medium term," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said. Palladium rose to an all-time high of $1,138 on January 15 on higher automotive demand and supply shortages.

