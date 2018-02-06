JSE pares losses as some miners turn positive and the global equity rout continues

The JSE had recovered a little from its initial sharp drop shortly before midday on Tuesday, but was still firmly on the back foot as risk-aversion continued dominate market sentiment.

All indices on the JSE had recovered some of their earlier losses, while precious metal miners were positive. Property stocks recovered the most, as US treasuries found significant support despite a weaker dollar.

The Dow suffered its biggest ever drop by points on Tuesday, sending a shock through global markets, with losses on major Asian markets ranging from 3% to 5%.

"It was a bloodbath, with broad-based heavy selling on possible rising interest rates concerns," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said.

Locally, retailers and financial stocks led the losses while market heavyweight Naspers was off 0.7% to R3,098.18, having lost almost 11% so far this year. Naspers is reportedly fighting back against a negative Investec report that suggested it should be valued at a 30% discount to its assets.

Local focus is also on an internal power struggle within the ANC over the future of Jacob Zuma’s presidency. Reports on Tuesday suggested Zuma had summoned his Cabinet ministers to an urgent meeting.

At 11.30am, the all share was 1.18% lower and the top 40 lost 1.25%. Banks dropped 1.49%, general retailers 1.34%, financials 1.37% and property 0.53%.

British American Tobacco was down 1.67% to R773.83, Anheuser-Busch InBev 1.04% to R1,302.82 and Richemont 1.28% to R111.21.

Anglo American Platinum was up 4.21% to R344.93. Gold Fields was up 3.44% to R51.76 and Harmony 3.64% to R20.23.

Old Mutual was off 2.18% to R37.65 and Sanlam 2.22% to R86.68.

TFG had fallen 2.14% to R181.34 and Truworths 2.1% to R93.59.

At the same time, European equity markets were lower, with the DAX 30 off 1.79%, the CAC 40 1.47% and the FTSE 100 1.70%.

Platinum was up 0.44% to $997.93 an ounce and gold 0.19% to $1,341.94.