Gold rises as investors head for safe-haven assets amid equity sell-off

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Tuesday as a rout in global equities prompted investors to seek shelter in safe havens such as gold, although the expectation of more US rate increases this year weighed on the market.

Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,345.12/oz at 4.23am GMT following Monday’s 0.5% gain. Prices fell 1.2% on Friday, the most since December 7, 2017, after stronger than expected US payrolls data shored up the expectation that a pick-up in inflation will spur further rate increases this year, boosting the dollar, in which it is priced. US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.9% to $1,348.00/oz on Tuesday.

ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said he suspected an even bigger rally in prices considering the correction in the equity markets.

"The rate hikes have already been priced in by the market … but it’s certainly got the ability to temper the upside in gold prices," Hynes said.

Asian shares fell sharply after Wall Street suffered its biggest decline since 2011 on Monday as investors’ faith in factors underpinning a bull run in markets began to crumble.

Gold is seen as a safe-haven investment due to its ability to retain value even at times of financial or political uncertainty. It is also used as a hedge against inflation.

Last week, the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but said inflation was likely to rise this year and hinted at "further gradual" rate increases. The metal is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the greenback.

Spot gold could retest a resistance at $1,354 as it seemed to have stabilised around a support at $1,326/oz, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver rose 1.1% to $16.92/oz. It fell 3.7% on Friday in its biggest one-day decline since December 2016.

Platinum gained 0.4% to $993.40/oz, while Palladium was down 1.8% to $1,012.00/oz after touching its lowest since December 14, 2017.

"The PGMs [platinum group metals] are certainly going to benefit from the better economic backdrop we’re now seeing in 2018. In fact, I think the rest of the complex will certainly outperform gold in the medium term," Hynes said.

Palladium rose to a record high of $1,138 on January 15 on higher automotive demand and supply shortage.

