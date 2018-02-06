Companies / Mining

PLATINUM-GROUP METALS

Strong production figures a fillip for Sibanye

06 February 2018 - 06:23 Charlotte Mathews
Picture: ISTOCK

Local mines belonging to gold and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Sibanye-Stillwater exceeded production and cost forecasts in the year to December, which would assist in paying down debt in 2018, the company said on Monday.

Its share price dropped 1.19% to R13.29 after it released the operational update.

Noah Capital Markets analyst Rene Hochreiter said the move was in line with broader market trends. There appeared to be a widespread correction in equities as US bond yields had risen in anticipation of a US interest rate hike.

Sibanye-Stillwater, which recently offered to buy troubled PGM miner Lonmin for shares, also bought US PGM producer Stillwater early in 2017 for $2.2bn, financed through debt and equity.

More details on its debt will be revealed in its financial report on February 22.

It warned in October it would make an attributable loss of at least R4.6bn for the year due to impairments, provision for a silicosis settlement and transaction costs, but it may update these figures before February22.

The consensus view of 13 analysts expressed in a survey by Bloomberg is that Sibanye will report a R2.6bn net loss, with net debt at R24.2bn. Hochreiter said it was highly unlikely that Sibanye would declare a dividend for the year. If it made any distribution, it would probably be in shares.

The mining group produced 1.4-million ounces of gold in 2017, more than its guidance of 1.35-million to 1.38-million ounces, showing a 4% increase in gold output in the second half compared with the first, despite the closure of the Cooke operations in October, it said.

The all-in sustaining cost was about $1,130/oz.

Sibanye’s PGM output in SA was 1.19-million ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $775/oz. In the eight months since it bought Stillwater, the US miner produced about 376,300oz of PGMs, in line with guidance, while recycling volumes were at record levels. The all-in sustaining cost at Stillwater was about $650/oz, at the upper end of previous guidance.

mathewsc@fm.co.za

Sibanye-Stillwater’s Blitz project in US to help group to better performance

Sibanye-Stillwater has built up a portfolio of assets in different regions, having pursued three ambitious takeovers in 2017
Companies
20 hours ago

DRDGold lifts profit on higher output

The company’s share price jumped after it said it expected to report a nearly sixfold increase in interim headline earnings
Companies
5 days ago

Amplats manages to keep full-year output intact despite weak fourth quarter

The closure of the 49%-owned Bokoni mine hit output in the final quarter, but at Mogalakwena, production shot up 18%
Companies
12 days ago

Lonmin’s Ben Magara upbeat amid rising red tide

The CEO paints a positive picture despite dismal numbers including $1.05bn impairment
Companies
14 days ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Sibanye must be able to pull Lonmin out of fire

They won’t need much stimulus to tip into disruptive behaviour and violence. The Sibanye deal must succeed
Companies
14 days ago

