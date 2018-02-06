Strong production figures a fillip for Sibanye

Local mines belonging to gold and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Sibanye-Stillwater exceeded production and cost forecasts in the year to December, which would assist in paying down debt in 2018, the company said on Monday.

Its share price dropped 1.19% to R13.29 after it released the operational update.

Noah Capital Markets analyst Rene Hochreiter said the move was in line with broader market trends. There appeared to be a widespread correction in equities as US bond yields had risen in anticipation of a US interest rate hike.

Sibanye-Stillwater, which recently offered to buy troubled PGM miner Lonmin for shares, also bought US PGM producer Stillwater early in 2017 for $2.2bn, financed through debt and equity.

More details on its debt will be revealed in its financial report on February 22.