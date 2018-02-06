JSE extends losses amid global equity rout, with retailers faring worst

The JSE tracked weaker markets on Tuesday, losing 1.29% and extending its losing streak to eight consecutive sessions.

Diversified miners and rand hedges fared worst, amid broad-based losses. Markets were given a mild glimmer of hope as the Dow opened weaker on Tuesday but then recovered to about 24,540 points shortly after the JSE closed.

The Dow would have to close at or below 23,955.04 points to formally enter correction territory, which marks a 10% drop from a recent high, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Risk-aversion took hold of markets on Friday, when positive US data followed Thursday’s hawkish US Federal Reserve statement, solidifying market expectations of a series of interest-rate increases in the US in 2018.

The recent global stock market rally had been strong, and without any corrections of note, it was possible that this had led to some complacency in the markets, with investors perhaps getting a little ahead of themselves, Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

"Of course we’ll have to wait and see over the next couple of days if the sell-off generates any further fear-driven selling but I’m not currently convinced it would be warranted," said Erlam.

The all share lost 1.29% to 56.377.2 points and the top 40 1.27%. General retailers fell 1.58%, banks 1.35% and property stocks 1.33%.

Rand hedges British American Tobacco slumped 2.73% to R765.50, Anheuser-Busch InBev 2.07% to R1,289.32 and Richemont 2.48% to R109.86.

Investment holdings firm PSG fell 3.29% to R216.30, Remgro 2.85% to R218.82, Brait 2.81% to R36.35 and Reinet 2.49% to R253.47.

Mr Price slipped 2.81% to R260.75 and Truworths 2.25% to R93.45.

Clicks dropped 3.95% to R158.

Resilient fell 4.75% to R95.45 and Fortress B 6.62% to R21.85.

Greenbay lost 5.29% to R1.61, Hammerson 4.81% to R76.63 and Capital & Counties 4.85% 45.42.

Naspers lost 0.5% to R3,104.51, having lost 10% so far in 2018. Earlier, Hong Kong-listed associate Tencent plummeted 7%, while Naspers is fighting back against a negative Investec report that suggested it should be valued at a 30% discount to its assets.

Mediclinic International weakened 4.97% to R93.93.

Taste Holdings slipped 6.41% to 73c.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was up 0.8% and the S&P 500 0.82%. European stocks were lower, with the CAC 40 off 2.29%, the DAX 30 2.3% and the FTSE 100 1.85%.

At the same time gold was off 0.57% to $1,331.68/oz while platinum was flat at $992.86. Brent crude had firmed 0.42% to $67.34.