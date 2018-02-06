Companies / Mining

Amplats share price rises after declaration of double HEPS for 2017

Anglo American Platinum bucks the stock market rout with its share rising as much as 5.3% after declaring headline earnings per share growing more than 96%

06 February 2018 - 14:44 Wilson Johwa
Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI, THE TIMES
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) managed to buck Tuesday’s stock market rout, rising as much as 5.3% to R348.50 after saying it expected to report doubled earnings.

Amplats said it expected to report on February 19 that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December grew between 96% and 114% to between R13.92 and R15.26, from R7.13 in 2016.

The doubled earnings were thanks to a strong operational performance, strict cost control and higher platinum group metal (PGM) sales volumes, together with a 2% increase in the rand basket price.

HEPS excluded once-off impairments totaling R3.9bn.

Companies in this Story

