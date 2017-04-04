New CEO appointed for Wescoal Mining effective April 1

Wescoal has appointed Thivha Tshithavhane as CEO of its subsidiary, Wescoal Mining, with effect from April 1. A chemical engineer, Tshithavhane has headed up the group’s mining strategy and business development portfolio for the past 12 months.

Outgoing Wescoal Mining CEO, Dutch Botes, would continue with the company, heading up identified growth projects, the group said on Tuesday. It said he would continue to add considerable experience to the planning and implementation of the company’s expansion initiatives.

Wescoal Holdings CEO, Waheed Sulaiman, said the change of leadership in the mining division was in line with the company’s planned succession and transformation strategy: "Dutch has contributed greatly to Wescoal’s success and will continue to play a role in our growth going forward."