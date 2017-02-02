Companies / Mining

Wescoal tables offer to acquire Keaton Energy for R525.5m

Junior coal miner Wescoal tables an offer for Keaton Energy which has Vanggatfontein Colliery as its flagship mine and a market value of R423.39m.

02 February 2017 - 20:13 PM Staff Writer
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

On Thursday, junior coal miner Wescoal tabled an offer to acquire Keaton Energy in a R525.5m deal that will be settled in cash and shares. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, will result in Keaton being delisted from the JSE.

Keaton, which has Vanggatfontein Colliery in Mpumalanga as its flagship mine, has a market value of R423.39m. The Keaton board backs the deal, which represents a 45.30% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average of the Keaton share price up to February 1.

"The Wescoal board and management team believe that the proposed transaction is a significant step towards realising their vision of creating a truly South African mid-tier coal producer that is majority black-owned," the company said.

Harmony Gold pays first dividend in four years

A strong first-half turnaround has left it free of debt and ready for growth — and shareholders have recognised the changes in the miner
Companies
21 hours ago

Government gives fossil fuels the thumbs-up

Department of Mineral Resources calls for further development into coal sector despite the global trend to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Business
19 hours ago

Disposal of Optimum’s RBCT stake speculative

Denials regarding a proposed sale of the Gupta-owned Optimum's share of Richards Bay Coal Terminal appear to contradict an announcement from the ...
Companies
2 days ago

Coal sector wage talks off to a rocky start

Unions declare a dispute with Chamber of Mines after talks to decentralise negotiations end acrimoniously and the NUM threatened a national strike
Companies
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
H&M targets expansion in SA
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
African Phoenix shares traded
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Will they or won’t they? Major US companies are ...
Companies
4.
Eskom may suffer as coal strikes loom
Companies / Energy
5.
Tenders for millions of tonnes of coal expected ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Tenders for millions of tonnes of coal expected soon
Companies / Energy

Norway fund unlikely to invest in ‘risky’ African infrastructure projects
World / Europe

Eskom may suffer as coal strikes loom
Companies / Energy

Saving SA mining from the politicians
Features / Cover Story

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.