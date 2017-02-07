Mining’s poster child of pain can talk about growth again after all the pain
London — Among the mining giants, perhaps none suffered more than Anglo American during the commodities crisis. After a year of overhauling the business, growth is now on the horizon.
Anglo, which releases results later this month, is expected to report its first profit increase in five years on surging commodity prices and deep cost cuts.
CEO Mark Cutifani says the company will probably pay a dividend next year, and may consider expanding through deals.
"Make no mistake, we are not the company we were," he said at the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town.
Under Cutifani’s leadership during the downturn, Anglo paid down debt, sold assets and scrapped its dividend to become a leaner, more resilient company. And investors are buying the turnaround story with the shares rallying almost 300% in 2016.
Anglo’s share price was 1.3% higher at R224.50 at 12:17pm on the JSE on Tuesday.
Now that the company’s balance sheet has stabilised, and confidence is returning to the mining industry, Cutifani’s priority is shifting to resuming dividend payments.
"We’re not committing to big growth until we start returning money to shareholders," he said in an interview.
Profit outlook
The company is expected to earn $1.42 a share in adjusted profit for 2016, more than double the income last year. That extra cash is helping Anglo plan for future growth, which may include mergers and acquisitions.
"We’ve never stopped looking" for deals, Cutifani said.
In recent years, the company has tried to sell mines, rather than buy them. It was burned by transactions, such as the $14bn Minas Rio iron-ore project in Brazil, which turned out to be expensive and poorly timed. Anglo would pursue only "sensible" deals and be disciplined in its approach, said Cutifani.
The company plans to retain its focus on diamonds, platinum and copper. Anglo is already the world’s biggest diamond and platinum producer through its De Beers and Anglo American Platinum units.
For the mining industry overall, the "new normal" was an environment of increased volatility, where pricing was not necessarily driven by supply and demand, Cutifani said. Anglo’s productivity had improved about 40% since 2012 and unit costs were about one-third lower, he said.
"As some industry commentators remarked, we were trying to shrink ourselves to success," Cutifani said. "They didn’t get it. What we were doing was upgrading the quality of our portfolio, shrinking our cost base, and transforming the contribution from our larger scale and more productive assets."
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.