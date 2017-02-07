African mining has vision and map for growth — now it needs investors

Another notable example is the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Africa’s largest copper producer, the world’s largest cobalt producer and a major source of diamonds, gold, tantalum and tin. Its 2002 mining code strikes a relatively reasonable balance between the interests of the state and the private sector — for example, permitting foreign companies to operate without a local partner but giving the state a 5% free carry. In 2012, the government announced drastic reforms, including increasing the state’s free carry to 30%, doubling royalties on copper, cobalt and gold to 6%, and imposing local beneficiation quotas.

In the face of strong industry resistance, these reforms were never implemented and at the 2016 Mining Indaba the DRC’s mines minister announced they had been formally abandoned. Nevertheless, the prolonged policy uncertainty hobbled investor confidence: in the Fraser Institute survey the DRC fell from 54th place in 2011 to 75th in 2012 and 2013, but recovered to 67th in 2014 and 60th in 2015.

Similar dynamics played out in Guinea, Tanzania, Zambia and, of course, SA, where amendments to the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act proposed in 2013 have entered a fourth year of legislative limbo, while the government (which has had three mineral resources ministers in the interim) seems unable to resolve the dispute with the Chamber of Mines over the Mining Charter’s metrics for calculating black ownership.

Interestingly, the African Mining Vision has increasingly been invoked by African governments to justify resource nationalism measures. However, the vision itself calls for careful long-term refinement of regulatory frameworks, unlike the hasty and haphazard adoption of bolt-on reforms with which many African governments have experimented in the past five years. African governments’ invocation of the vision reveals a desire to varnish their mineral law reforms with the imprimatur of an independent international standard. This is reason enough for the private sector to carefully consider the vision’s tenets.

Clear and simple guidelines

To translate the vision’s abstract and ambitious goals into practical policy options, the African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC) was established in 2013 as an agency of the AU Commission, cosponsored by the African Development Bank and the UN Economic Commission for Africa. Recognising that "there is no one size that will fit all countries", the centre published a Country Mining Vision Guidebook in 2014, aiming to "provide decision makers and stakeholders with clear and simple guidelines and options for aligning their mining policies to the goals" of the vision.

The AMDC emphasises that a country mining vision must be a collective agenda, broadly shared by the government, labour, business, communities and civil society, which can be achieved only through mutual understanding and accommodation. While this may be elusive, the AMDC set an encouraging tone at the 2016 Mining Indaba by brokering the compact between Southern African governments and mining chambers.

The compact was concluded against a bleak backdrop, as 2015 was a particularly punishing year for Africa’s major mining jurisdictions. Compared with 2014, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) calculated that investment inflows to the DRC declined 9% to $1.7bn as major investors such as Glencore suspended operations. Mozambique, buoyed by prodigious gas discoveries, attracted a significant $3.7bn, but this was still 24% less than in 2014. Zambia’s inflows almost halved, plunging 48% to $1.7bn, reportedly because of electricity shortages and regulatory uncertainty.