Tenders for millions of tonnes of coal expected soon

Eskom will issue at least two tenders early in the first half of 2017 for millions of tonnes of coal for its power stations, including its new 4,800MW Kusile plant, a senior official said on Thursday.

Ayanda Nteta, acting GM for fuel sourcing, said Eskom was also monitoring a potential strike in the coal industry and had taken measures to ensure security of supply to power stations supplying most of SA’s electricity.

"In terms of security of supply we always have mitigation in place should there be any strike in the industry," Nteta said at a coal export conference.

On Wednesday, three unions active in the mining sector threatened to strike in protest over the structure of industry wage talks.

Nteta said on Thursday that Eskom had about 60 days’ worth of coal stockpiles to help offset any short-term supply disruptions.

Reuters