Norway fund unlikely to invest in ‘risky’ African infrastructure projects

Oslo — Environmental activists hoping to see a big push by Norway’s $890bn sovereign wealth fund into emerging market renewable energy and infrastructure projects are likely to be disappointed, according to a key Norwegian legislator.

The government and parliament will review later this year whether to allow the fund to expand into infrastructure.

But the conservative nature of the oversight framework will likely mean that it will not get too adventurous in where it puts its cash even if it gains more freedom, which the fund has also indicated.

"The signals are clear that we won’t start with African solar energy if we open up to infrastructure," Marianne Marthinsen, the Labour Party’s spokeswoman on fiscal policy and member of the finance committee, said in an interview. "The NGO community is very keen on opening for unlisted and infrastructure so it’s probably not huge investments in German airports that it envisages, but that’s what can be the result — at least to start."

Environmental Mandate

The Labour Party, the biggest opposition group, is open to discussing whether to increase the so-called environmental mandates for the fund, currently at 30-billion to 60-billion krone. The fund has recently dumped most of its coal stocks as well after a push by parliament.

But she cautioned that parliament should not get too involved in deciding on investments for the funds on financial grounds. "In a way then I might as well start having an opinion on developments in the London real estate market," she said.