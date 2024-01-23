Companies / Management

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto on what’s driving higher revenue

Business Day TV speaks to Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto

23 January 2024 - 19:28
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Zak Calisto. Picture: SUPPLIED
Zak Calisto. Picture: SUPPLIED

Karooooo, the owner of Cartrack, has reported a 16% rise in total revenue during the third quarter thanks to a rise in subscribers. To unpack this performance in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Amplats and MTN duck culpability in Thabi Leoka ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Slowing Woolies sales may be part of a trend
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
How Coronation is winning the ‘war for talent’
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Renewables boom a boon for banks
Companies / Financial Services
5.
RMB teams up with global advisory firm
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.