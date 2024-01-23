The world’s largest cryptocurrency was last at $38,900, down from about $49,000 — the three-year high it hit on January 11
Minister fails to mention staggering numbers of youngsters who had dropped out along the way
Nasiphi Moya admits she failed to return the travel allowance she did not use
KZN provincial secretary says the former president should apologise to the ANC
Retailers’ trading updates due over the next few weeks are likely to disappoint, says analyst
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Only a third of JSE listed companies and 95 of SA’s hundreds of public entities submit reports on B-BBEE performance to the BBBEE commission
Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government for almost two years
Chasing 231 for victory, the visitors reached 137/2 when lightning ended play and a DLS par score of 101 was set
Record sales were boosted by the launch of popular new models such as the BMW M 1000 R superbike
Karooooo, the owner of Cartrack, has reported a 16% rise in total revenue during the third quarter thanks to a rise in subscribers. To unpack this performance in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto on what’s driving higher revenue
Business Day TV speaks to Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto
