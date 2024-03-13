Quantum rebuffs Rudland board bid
13 March 2024 - 20:03
Hamish Rudland, the brother of controversial tobacco baron Simon Rudland, has demanded a seat on the board of animal feeds and poultry business Quantum Foods and the removal of the chair and two directors.
The Dubai-based investment firm Braemar, which is believed to be owned by the Rudlands’ mother, holds a 30.8% stake in Quantum, which owns the Nulaid egg brand...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.