Quantum’s share price soars 73% as foxes prepare to battle over henhouse
07 March 2024 - 20:17
Shares in egg and animal feeds business Quantum recorded their biggest one-day gain since listing in 2014 on Thursday, with the price spiking 72.9%.
After opening at R5.30, the share price shot up after a chunk of shares were sold for R9, before a few late trades saw it close at R9.20. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.