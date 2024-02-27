Sars slaps Sasfin Bank with R4.9bn damages claim
This relates to Sars’ alleged inability to collect taxes and penalties from former forex clients of the niche bank
27 February 2024 - 14:19
Sasfin Bank, a niche lender that caters for small and medium-sized businesses, has been slapped with a civil summons from the SA Revenue Service (Sars) for a staggering R4.9bn plus interest and costs, in what it says is an unprecedented and baseless claim in SA law.
The claim relates to Sars’ alleged inability to collect taxes and penalties from former foreign exchange clients of the niche bank who were involved in a criminal syndicate that colluded with some of the bank’s employees to expatriate money illegally. ..
