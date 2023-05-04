This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

Companies / Land & Agriculture

KAL Group sees greater profit, but remains ‘cautiously optimistic’

The agriculture-focused company warned that lower GDP forecasts are an ominous sign for SA businesses and consumers

04 May 2023 - 12:09 Nico Gous
Agriculture-focused KAL Group, previously known as Kaap Agri, reported a rise in profit in its interim results, but remains “cautiously optimistic” amid poor local economic conditions and persistent power cuts.

In its results for the six months to end-March, the company, valued at R2.89bn on the JSE, said it is doing what it can to mitigate these events beyond their control, but the wider economic impact of lower GDP forecasts “does not bode well for South African businesses and consumers alike”.

Meanwhile, the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has pushed up farming input costs, specifically fertiliser and fuel, continues with no end in sight.

“Resulting from this conflict, global consumer demand and consumer buying power is expected to remain subdued, impacting fruit exporters negatively,” it added. “Though the overall agriculture outlook in the areas where we operate is stable, producer cash flow pressure is expected to continue.”

In recent years, the group has expanded its use of renewable energy to achieve greater energy efficiency, enhance customer experience, and manage rampant electricity costs and erratic supply.

Based in Paarl, the agricultural and retail group’s products range from farming equipment and building materials to interests in grain and liquor, pet food and tyre repairs.

In the six months to end-March, the group’s profit improved 13.6% to R300.96m and headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, rose 11.6% to 381.09c.

Gross profit, revenue minus the cost of sales, jumped 54.8% to R1.52bn, while operating profit, earned from core business operations, rose 36.1% to R561.2m.

The interim dividend per share was 8.7% higher at 50c.

The latest results were bolstered by the newly acquired independent fuel retailer PEG Retail Holdings. PEG has 41 service stations throughout SA operating under the Engen, Sasol, TotalEnergies, BP and Shell brands.

According to Small Talk Daily analyst Anthony Clark, it is cashing in more on the sales from the retail stores than the sale of fuel, in part because of their location.

“They [the shops] tend to operate 24/7/365. They do better during load-shedding, because people will pop in to the convenience store on the way home to pick up some ready meals, food, etc. knowing that shops might be closed or when they get home it will be dark,” he told Business Day.

