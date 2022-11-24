Companies / Land & Agriculture

Kaap Agri still on track for bumper profit harvest in 2025

BL Premium
24 November 2022 - 14:30 Marc Hasenfuss

Agribusiness services specialist Kaap Agri — which owns the Agrimark retail chain — is still on track to reach its “big hairy audacious goal” of R1bn in profit before tax by its 2025 financial year.

Speaking on Thursday after the release of results for the year to end-September, Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh said the group will push to achieve a compound annual growth rate of 15 % over the medium term to reach this profit target. The target, he stressed, includes merger & acquisition activities...

