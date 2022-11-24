Kaap Agri still on track for bumper profit harvest in 2025

With Wall Street shut for a public holiday, it is up to Europe to continue a rebound in market confidence that has been building for a month
Investigative journalism is dangerous stuff, but a thing of beauty when the powerful are eventually held to account
The SABC fired Magopeni as head of news in January, citing a breakdown of trust
Earlier in November, the ANC in Gauteng resolved to charge Masina for defying the party and bringing it into disrepute
High inflation and interest-rate hikes are eating into South Africans’ disposable income
The MPC said the economy would grow by 1.8% in 2022, compared to its previous predictions of 1.9% in September and 2% in July
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
The implosion at FTX, which left an estimated 1-million creditors facing losses totalling billions of dollars, helped prompt the move
England are desperate to end their November series with a win after their fightback draw against New Zealand
The bizarre, disturbing and funny ‘The Rabbit Hutch’ explores the existence of young people who yearn for a better life in a low-income community in Indiana
Agribusiness services specialist Kaap Agri — which owns the Agrimark retail chain — is still on track to reach its “big hairy audacious goal” of R1bn in profit before tax by its 2025 financial year.
Speaking on Thursday after the release of results for the year to end-September, Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh said the group will push to achieve a compound annual growth rate of 15 % over the medium term to reach this profit target. The target, he stressed, includes merger & acquisition activities...
