Investec’s earnings rise as client activity and loan book improve
Adjusted earnings per share for the year ended March were up 13.4% at 78.1p
23 May 2024 - 09:42
Investec has delivered a strong financial performance, growing adjusted earnings 13% despite a tough operating environment, it said on Thursday.
Adjusted earnings per share for the year ended March were up 13.4% at 78.1p, while adjusted operating profit grew 8% to £884.5m. In rand terms, growth in adjusted EPS was 31% and adjusted operating profit 24.6%, it said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.