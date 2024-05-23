Former DA Eastern Cape leader goes back to ANC

Former DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has joined the ANC.
The announcement was made at the party’s regional headquarters in Gqeberha on Thursday.
Bhanga was expelled from the DA in December for a social media post in which he accused the party’s federal council chair, Helen Zille, of keeping files on black people and called her “the most racist person”.
He joined the DA in 2014 and served as the mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.
Before that, he was a member of the ANC and COPE.
ANC regional chair Babalwa Lobishe and national executive committee member Mmamoloko Kubayi attended the media briefing.
ANC acting regional secretary Siphiwo Tshaka said while the ANC had made mistakes it was still the party to liberate the masses.
He welcomed Bhanga back to the ANC, along with former regional task team members Themba Mangqase and Eric Jinikwe.
