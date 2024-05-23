Big service delivery progress made over past two decades, Stats SA says
More people than before have access to water and sanitation, housing, social grants, electricity, and media, according to statistician-general Risenga Maluleke
23 May 2024 - 14:05
Stats SA said significant progress has been made over the past two decades regarding the provision of basic services to households.
This would be welcome news for the embattled ANC, which is facing its toughest election yet as the electorate has grown tired of its underwhelming performance in government. ..
