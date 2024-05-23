Tharisa’s profit falls on PGM price pressure
The group absorbed the almost 40% decline in PGM prices during the period
23 May 2024 - 09:10
Resources group Tharisa’s profits declined 29% at the halfway stage after platinum prices tumbled sharply, as the company invested in future growth.
Revenue for the six months ended March increased 10.1% to $369.1m, while profit after tax fell to $38.8m from $54.7m before...
