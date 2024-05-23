Salman Rushdie answers violence with art
A moving, witty and disarmingly honest account of the author’s 27-second encounter with his would-be assassin
23 May 2024 - 05:00
The clue is in the title: Knife is about the brutal attack on acclaimed author Salman Rushdie that blinded him in one eye and very, very, very nearly killed him.
“At a quarter to 11 on August 12 2022, on a sunny Friday morning in upstate New York, I was attacked and almost killed by a young man with a knife just after I came out on stage at the amphitheatre in Chautauqua to talk about the importance of keeping writers safe from harm,” he writes — with brave but delicious irony...
