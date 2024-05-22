Proteas start awkward World Cup prep by jammin’ in Jamaica

Can Ottniel Baartman replicate his domestic form at international level for the Proteas? Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
The three-match T20 series between West Indies and SA that starts in Kingston on Thursday is important for a myriad reasons, but hardly anyone — outside the players in the two teams — will pay it much attention.
Ostensibly inserted as part of preparations for the T20 World Cup which starts on June 2, the series has been robbed of many of the top names in both sides by the Indian Premier League (IPL), leaving it in a bizarre space, where those players who didn’t earn an IPL contract are getting the chance to find some rhythm while waiting for the rest of their teammates to join them before the World Cup.
The IPL finishes on Sunday, the same day as the final match of the series, with the Proteas players heading to Florida for another warm-up exercise next week before journeying to New York for their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka on June 3.
Weirdly, the Proteas will be captained by Rassie van der Dussen, who is still dealing with the disappointment after being omitted from the World Cup, while trying to help in the preparation of teammates for that event.
“That is the role I can play now; spending time with guys who are going to a World Cup for the first time. In the West Indies I’ll do my best to share my experiences as someone who has been successful in World Cups,” Van der Dussen said.
Given the circumstances, his maturity and selflessness must be a great relief to SA cricket. It could have been awkward, but it isn’t because Van der Dussen genuinely wants what’s best for the team, which contains eight of the players in the World Cup, with Lungi Ngidi, who is a travelling reserve.
Three players, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortjé and Gerald Coetzee, who completed their IPL duties last week, have accompanied the squad to Jamaica but won’t play in the series, with head coach Rob Walter keen to have them close to monitor their preparation before the World Cup.
For others, most notably seamer Ottniel Baartman who hasn’t played in six weeks, the series will be critical for his preparation. Baartman owes his spot in the World Cup squad to his excellent second season in the SA20, where he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker behind his Sunrisers Eastern Cape teammate Marco Jansen.
Baartman elevated himself above other seamers with his “death” bowling skills, particularly his yorker, which he lands with regularity. Given the power-hitting ability available among nearly all the top sides at the World Cup, his execution will be of critical importance to the Proteas.
The West Indies find themselves in a similar situation to SA, as they are also missing a number of their household names because of the IPL, including Andre Russell and skipper Rovman Powell. They will be captained by Brandon King and still have seven World Cup-bound players in their group.
“This series is a vital part of our preparation,” King said. “Match practice is something you cannot replicate in training.”
SA completed a training camp in Pretoria last Friday, with Walter’s focus also on 2027, hence the selection of Matthew Breetzke and, notably, 22-year-old leg-spinner Nqaba Peter. It’s unlikely the latter will see any action but Walter is keen for him to get a feel for the Proteas while he continues his development.
SA squad for West Indies: Matthew Breetzke, Ottniel Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen (capt), Quinton de Kock, Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortjé.
