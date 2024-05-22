Galaxy-Sundowns a rivalry akin to Chiefs-Pirates, says Tim Sukazi

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi in Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi has defended coach Sead Ramović, who has been involved in a war of words with Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena, while insisting there is no bad blood between the teams.
He says it is a sign of the growing rivalry between the two teams.
Over the past few months Ramović and Mokwena have been at each other’s throats, with public spats. Their 1-1 Premier Soccer League (PSL) draw spilt over on Wednesday at Mbombela Stadium because of strained relations between the teams.
Asked to say on the fracas that ensued after the match between players and officials, Sukazi said SA football lovers must be happy there is another rivalry apart from the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.
“There is no bad blood between us and Sundowns and there will never be, I promise you,” said the flamboyant Sukazi.
“I have contributed a lot to project Sundowns personally and I have achieved many things with Sundowns that many won’t know about. Even if I wanted bad blood, it won’t happen.
“The only thing we have witnessed is football rivalry and we must be happy we now have another rivalry that has been confirmed outside the Soweto derby.”
Sukazi said some of the things Ramović said was just banter.
“The devil remains in the detail. People need to understand why certain names were used and someone said he mentioned something like sunshine. Understand what he means and where it comes from and then you can take your own position as to whether you agree or disagree with him and that is normal.
“There is the thing he said about spending money and buying Kylian Mbappé and other players and that one is purely banter and nothing, really. How will they be able to buy Mbappé, Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, for example?
“That makes the next game more interesting and that game is going to happen next season in the league.”
Sukazi said he went to the pitch when he saw the commotion after the match.
“As for the commotion after the game, I went there and coach Wendell Robinson was also furious, like other technical team members. They said to me Ramović came to shake the hand of Mokwena and he said no.
“If you ask me, ’would you have allowed him [Ramović] to shake Rulani’s hand?’, the answer will be yes — and why not? Then there was pushing and shoving unnecessarily — but other than that, there was nothing.”
