DRIVING IMPRESSION
REVIEW: Ford Territory is roomy, robust and family-friendly
The new crossover is priced much higher than the discontinued EcoSport but offers a lot more
23 May 2024 - 08:53
Ford once dominated the compact crossover genre with its strong-selling EcoSport, which sold here for a decade before being discontinued globally in 2022.
The blue oval recently got back into the game with two new SUV ranges launched a few months apart, both at more premium price points than the budget-focused EcoSport...
