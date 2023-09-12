Stefanutti Stocks raises its Kusile claim to R1.6bn
The amount that the construction group is demanding from Eskom over work done at the power plant is up from R1.14bn
12 September 2023 - 18:34
Stefanutti Stocks has raised its claim against Eskom for services rendered at the multibillion-rand Kusile Power Station from R1.14bn to R1.6bn.
If successful, the boost could inject life-saving capital into the construction and materials group, the liabilities of which exceed assets by more than R1bn...
